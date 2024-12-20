Backstage News On Adam Copeland’s Return To AEW TV

AEW fans can anticipate the return of a major star as FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) teased a big moment during Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. The duo announced they will confront the Death Riders on the January 1, 2025 edition of Dynamite, set to air live from their hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

This highly anticipated episode marks the first Dynamite simulcast on both TBS and Max and follows FTR’s attack by the Death Riders on the December 14th Collision. FTR also confirmed they will be cleared to wrestle at Fight for the Fallen.

In a twist that has sparked speculation, FTR hinted they “wouldn’t be coming alone,” leading fans to believe former TNT Champion and fellow Asheville native Adam Copeland (formerly Edge in WWE) might make his return alongside them.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Copeland is expected to return imminently. Copeland has been sidelined for several months due to a broken leg, an injury sustained during a dive off the top of a steel cage at Double or Nothing. Since his injury, Copeland has been working on a film project but was reportedly medically cleared several weeks ago.

The potential return of Copeland, combined with the teased confrontation between FTR and the Death Riders, sets the stage for an exciting Dynamite episode on New Year’s Day. Fans are eager to see how this storyline unfolds as AEW kicks off 2025 with major momentum.