Backstage News On Adam Page’s AEW Contract Status

Officials at AEW are looking to sign “Hangman” Adam Page to a new contract.

Page and AEW are currently negotiating a new contract, according to a new Fightful Select report. The talks have only recently begun, and there is no word on when the agreement will be finalized.

Page is represented by the same agent as AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, who are also in contract negotiations. This appears to be a pivotal period for AEW, with the looming return of CM Punk, officials negotiating extensions for a number of top stars, and some of their biggest shows on the horizon.

Page was not only one of the original AEW signings, but he was also a part of the announcement of the company’s formation on January 1, 2019, despite not being given the role of Executive Vice President like The Elite and Cody Rhodes.

On March 5, Page defeated Jon Moxley in the Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. While he’s been involved in a major storyline since then, he’s only wrestled once – a six-man loss to Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the March 15 Dynamite.