Backstage News on AEW Booking Andrade’s Career-Threatening Match With One Week Prior

Andrade El Idolo was scheduled to put his AEW career on the line against Preston “10” Vance and his mask during tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage. However, the match was officially canceled after Andrade got into a physical altercation with Sammy Guevara.

The match between Andrade and 10 was announced last week. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the match was only hyped for a week because AEW wanted to capitalize on rumors that Andrade wanted to leave the company.

Meltzer said, “The actual reason it was booked like this is because AEW and Andrade both wanted to take advantage of the publicity that he wanted out, thinking that this was the story to write him out.” Meltzer added that “the idea was it had to happen this week because people will move on from the Andrade wanting out story very quickly.”

According to one story, Andrade told people he wasn’t leaving and pitched the career-threatening match to capitalize on the rumors.

Meltzer also mentioned that there is a claim that Andrade’s contract will expire in June, despite other sources saying he signed a three-year deal that will not expire until the summer of 2024.