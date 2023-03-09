Backstage News On AEW Changing The Name Of The All-Atlantic Title

The All-Atlantic Title will now go by the name “AEW International Championship” as the title has been “leveled up,” according to AEW President Tony Khan, who made the announcement on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

He also announced that champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite in Winnipeg next Wednesday.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported today that changing the title’s name has been in the works for quite some time.

According to the report, Warner Bros. requested something significant in order to cross-promote the Shazam: Fury of the Gods film on AEW programming, so Khan came up with the idea of leveling up the championship to the International Title, which resulted in the belt being made months ago.

It was done specifically for this week and next week’s promotion of the film.

According to reports, AEW is constantly eager to engage in cross-promotional work and tries to do something newsworthy in connection with the promotional work.

“AEW also wanted to put something newsworthy on the Winnipeg show and increase the prestige of a title they put on television often in prime positions,” according to Sapp.

Another championship match set for next week’s show is Jericho Appreciation Society vs. The Elite vs. House of Black for the Trios Titles.