Backstage News on AEW Contracts and Kenny Omega’s Status

The majority of the top AEW wrestlers are currently tied under long-term contracts. The Young Bucks, Adam Page, and otheroriginals all signed three-year contracts with two-year options, keeping them under contract through the end of 2023.

The Wrestling Observer noted that in theory, MJF’s contract expires around the same time, but nobody is talking about his status with the company right now.

Kenny Omega is the one exception; he signed a four-year contract on February 1, 2019, therefore theoretically, his agreement would end in February 2023. Although there is no indication as to whether or not this will occur, AEW has the legal right to extend Omega’s contract for roughly another nine months, or around November of next year.

There is currently no information on whether Omega’s contract will be extended by AEW based on his lengthy absence from the ring.

Omega is expected to return to action soon.

