Backstage News On AEW Dynamite’s PAC vs. Orange Cassidy Match

The original finish to the PAC vs. Orange Cassidy #1 contender’s match on last night’s AEW Dynamite show had to be changed.

The match ended in a double count out, and it was then announced that Kenny Omega will defend his AEW World Title against PAC and Cassidy in a Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the original plan was for PAC and Cassidy to go to a 20 minute time limit draw, which would’ve led to the Triple Threat announcement.

Cassidy went down hurt after the Sunset Flip Powerbomb spot to the floor (or a stiff kick to the head), but still kept trying to get up to return to the ring and finish the match. An audible was called to have Cassidy stay down and to ring the bell.

At that point AEW declared the match a no contest at 13 minutes to set up the Triple Threat instead, not wanting to remove Cassidy from the Double Or Nothing match. Fightful Select also confirms that when it became clear Cassidy was hurt and trying to fight through it, the audible was called to keep his spot in the Double Or Nothing match.

The Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing was always the plan, but PAC and Cassidy were originally supposed to go to a 20 minute time limit draw.

Regarding Cassidy’s status, it was noted that he was OK after the show.

