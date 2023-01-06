Backstage News on AEW Having Significant Plans to Push Wrestler as a Top Star

Konosuke Takeshita, the former 5-time KO-D Openweight Champion, signed with AEW last November after several impressive outings on AEW programming, mostly Dark and Dark Elevation.

Takeshita is still signed to DDT in Japan, but he is now a full-fledged AEW roster member.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW is looking to make him a top star down the road.

“Although he’s not being featured on television right now, and when he is, it’s to lose to the top stars in great matches, there are significant plans for Takeshita to be pushed as a top tier guy,” Meltzer wrote. The Don Callis scouting storyline appears to be a catalyst in some way,” Meltzer wrote.

Takeshita has already worked with top talent, as he is set to face Bryan Danielson on the next episode of Dynamite in LA.