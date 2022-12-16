Backstage News on AEW Locker Room Morale and AEW’s Latest Signing

– According to Fightful Select, AEW locker room morale is on the rise. Talents have recently expressed satisfaction with the morale and direction of the AEW locker room.

There were some backstage issues earlier this year among various parties before the All Out incident, but things began to improve in the aftermath of the All Out incident when Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley stepped up as locker room leaders. Morale has steadily improved since then.

– Action Andretti was reportedly under an AEW agreement as early as October. There has been no word on whether or not this was a full-time contract.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Andretti defeated Chris Jericho on Wednesday night’s Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan then announced the signing of Andretti.

