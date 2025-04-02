Backstage News On AEW Planning Major Match For Mercedes Moné

A long-anticipated showdown between Mercedes Moné and Athena appears to be inching closer, as Fightful Select reports that AEW has the match firmly in its plans for 2025. While nothing has been officially announced, AEW Dynasty is being internally discussed as a potential venue for the high-profile bout.

Speculation around the match intensified after Moné and Athena shared a tense in-ring face-off on AEW television, fueling rumors that a collision between the two champions was imminent. Though some fans expected the bout to take place at AEW All In: Texas, especially considering Athena’s strong regional ties, sources indicate that alternative creative directions are currently being explored for that event.

Moné and Athena’s placement in the same Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament is believed to be intentional, serving as part of a broader build-up to their eventual clash. While Dynasty has not been confirmed as the official setting, insiders believe it’s only a matter of time before Moné and Athena face off—likely within the next few months.

This potential matchup between AEW’s TBS Champion and ROH Women’s World Champion could easily be one of the most anticipated women’s matches of the year, pitting two of the most decorated and respected stars in the industry against each other on a major stage.