According to Fightful Select, AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita is viewed by several people in the company as a potential top star and could receive a big push sooner rather than later.

The goal is for Takeshita to be an established star and one that will be cemented as a big player in the company going forward.

Takeshita’s push will reportedly begin soon and will be the biggest push in his career, leading to an important and prominent spot on the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream PPV.