Backstage News On AEW Preparing For Adam Cole’s Return To TV Soon

According to Fightful Select, top AEW star Adam Cole is expected to make his return to TV sooner rather than later. The report also mentioned that wheels have already been put in motion to prepare for Cole’s on-screen return.

The top AEW star was spotted backstage at the 2024 All Out PPV event in Chicago, Illinois and he was clearly in good spirits as he was seen walking around without the need of any crutches, a boot, or anything else. Cole was also on the road with the company earlier this year, but stopped from doing so as it was ultimately slowing down his recovery progress at the time.

Cole revealed in an interview last August that he is about to resume training to get back in in-ring shape, but suffered a bad ankle injury last September, one of which resulted in two surgeries. More updates will be provided on Cole’s status once it becomes available.