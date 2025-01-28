Backstage News On AEW Production Changes Since New WBD Deal

AEW’s new deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which began earlier this month, includes the company’s content streaming on the MAX service. The partnership has already led to noticeable upgrades in AEW’s production.

According to Fightful Select, several changes have been made since the deal took effect. Fans have observed increased use of pyro on television, most notably during Kenny Omega’s recent entrance. Additionally, LED boards have returned, now paired with standard barricades for a more dynamic look.

The show’s lighting has also improved significantly, thanks to an increased production budget. At a recent event in Cincinnati, fans noted that the merchandise stand was far superior to anything AEW had previously brought to the city, further reflecting the impact of the expanded resources.