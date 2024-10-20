Backstage News On AEW Re-Signing Referees To New Contracts

According to Fightful Select, AEW has re-signed a number of referees to a one-year contract extension. These deals were inked several months back, and they are probably already a few months in.

No specific names were given as to which referees re-signed with AEW, however majority of them have extended their deals and a few others will most likely sign long-term agreements in the future.

There were referees that received some criticism about how they were officiating the matches as they were said to be pushing shoulders up or placing them down on the mat, but it was said that this will not happen again in the future.