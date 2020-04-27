Backstage News On AEW Resuming Dynamite Television Tapings This Month

As PWMania.com previously reported, All Elite Wrestling will be resuming TV tapings after a short hiatus.

The current plan is for AEW to go back to weekly TV shows or taping more often, starting on May 6th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The taping schedule will still be optional for the talent. Dave Meltzer stated that more wrestlers are expected to be in attendance than the previous set of tapings.

“There are some people who won’t come, and there are some people who are out of the country who couldn’t come even if they wanted to.”

AEW had previously taped enough material to cover for eight weeks worth of programming in the worst case scenario at the last set of TV tapings. The company taped enough shows to last them six to eight weeks (maximum) if they were to stretch these tapings out. Rather than stretch out their current material, the company opted to go back and start filming again.

“They just wanted to get back.” He added that it’s “no different” than WWE’s situation, “It’s the same thing with WWE. You know, they wanna run, they’re gonna run. It’s no different. It’s the exact same thing.”

Meltzer noted that AEW will be taking the same health hazards and risks as WWE with its talent and staff. The plan for AEW is to reportedly film two weeks worth of programming on May 6th in Jacksonville, Florida.