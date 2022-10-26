Backstage News on AEW Signing The Kingdom, WWE’s Interest, FTR’s Involvement

According to reports, the Kingdom has signed a contract with AEW.

Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis wrapped off their time with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound For Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They made their AEW debut on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, still as Impact champions because the title change didn’t happen until the October 20 edition of Impact.

Bennett, Taven, and Kanellis have all signed full-time, multi-year contracts with AEW, according to a recent report from Fightful Select.

When AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR made their AEW Rampage debut, The Kingdom challenged them to a match for the ROH straps. FTR is also said to have pressed for The Kingdom’s involvement, although no further details are available.

The Kingdom were not signed to AEW contracts when they debuted on Rampage in Toronto, but they have since signed on the dotted line and are officially All Elite.

WWE expressed interest in signing Taven to a contract a few weeks ago. Bennett and Kanellis are also said to have had meetings with WWE, but no definite offers have been made.

Kanellis is the only female wrestler to have appeared for AEW, WWE, ROH, Impact, and NJPW. She has indicated an interest in assisting ROH owner Tony Khan with booking the promotion or the ROH women’s division, although she is currently only contracted as a talent.