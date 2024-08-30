Backstage News On AEW Star Being Pitched To Defeat Bryan Danielson For The World Title

Bryan Danielson has had the wrestling world buzzing since gaining the AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland in a career vs. title battle that capped the AEW All In London 2024 pay-per-view event at Wembley Stadium. Bryan announced on Wednesday’s Dynamite that he will retire from full-time wrestling if he loses the World Title. He intends to continue wrestling on a part-time basis.

As previously reported by Dave Meltzer, there have been serious negotiations regarding putting the championship on Allin soon. Jon Moxley also called him out on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Meltzer noted in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Allin’s victory over Danielson had been widely discussed. Danielson will defend his World Title against Jack Perry next Saturday at All Out.

If Danielson retains the title, he will defend it against Allin at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 25, 2024.