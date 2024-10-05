Backstage News On AEW Star Undergoing Character Change

Fightful Select reports that AEW’s Kris Statlander will be undergoing a character change from being a heel to transitioning into a babyface in the coming weeks as she will be challenging AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné for her championship somewhere down the line.

This means Statlander will no longer be aligned with Stokely Hathaway going forward and Hathaway may be given new clients to manage on-screen namely Private Party (Zay and Quen).

Statlander has been out of in-ring action for about a month, but was recently given a green light to make her return.