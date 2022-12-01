Backstage News on AEW Stars Creative Influence in Their Storyline

Matt Hardy and Ethan Page are reportedly in charge of an ongoing storyline on AEW Dark.

Hardy and The Firm’s storyline began in October and has since expanded to include Private Party as they continue to work with Hardy. While the majority of the program focuses on Hardy and Page, several other talents have been involved.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Page and Hardy were excited to collaborate on the storyline, and the program was almost entirely creatively developed by them. The plot has included several elements, including Page deciding who can use the Twist of Fate.

The two had a heated three-minute backstage promo that aired on AEW Dark, and word has it that they finished the segment in one take with Private Party.

So far, fan feedback on social media has been positive, and word is that this is part of an effort to have more stories carry over to AEW Dark.

The storyline was also featured on AEW Dynamite Wednesday night, as Stokely Hathaway, who owns Hardy’s contract alongside Private Party, told Hardy to get back to the back as he posed for the crowd. Page stated that Hardy will assist him in winning the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale next week, allowing him to challenge the winner of Ricky Starks vs. AEW World Champion MJF at Winter Is Coming.

There’s no word yet on what the storyline’s payoff will be, but we’ll keep you updated. Some recent related tweets are listed below:

There are some lines you don't cross, Ethan.. Tread with cautious. #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/RVhAk1Jh0l — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 30, 2022