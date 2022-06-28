Backstage News on AEW Stars Making Cameo Appearances on WWE RAW

Several AEW stars made appearances in recorded segments on Monday night’s WWE RAW broadcast.

As part of the celebration of John Cena’s 20th anniversary, WWE aired a number of tributes to him from top stars. WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Steve Austin, JBL, Triple H, Booker T, Trish Stratus, interim CEO & chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, Randy Orton, and AEW stars Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan), Paul Wight (Big Show), and Chris Jericho were among the names that sent messages.

According to Fightful Select, the conversations between AEW and WWE to make it happen for AEW stars to participate on WWE TV were very straight-forward.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan was asked if he would be comfortable with Jericho, Danielson, and Wight appearing in the pre-recorded messages for Cena. Khan agreed to the appearances because of the content of the videos and gave his approval.

According to a WWE source, the company was able to get almost all of the speakers it had planned for the special tribute to Cena.

AEW was not mentioned while Danielson, Wight, and Jericho were on RAW to deliver messages to Cena. On social media, the AEW stars were also referred to as WWE Legends.