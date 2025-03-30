Backstage News On AEW Storyline Pitch For Mercedes Moné

According to Fightful Select, there have been ongoing pitches within AEW for TBS Champion Mercedes Moné to enter a storyline with the Renegade Sisters—Robyn Renegade and Charlette Renegade. Sources indicate that everyone involved has been pushing for this program to happen for quite some time and are excited to finally work together. Saturday night’s AEW Collision match between Moné and Robyn is believed to be the beginning of that long-anticipated feud.

The report also notes that the purpose of this pairing is twofold: to elevate the profiles of Charlette and Robyn Renegade within AEW’s women’s division, and to give Moné a fresh creative direction as she continues to make waves in the company.