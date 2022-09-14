Backstage News on AEW Suspensions Following the All Out Incident, Potential Lawsuits

It has been reported that the AEW talents who were suspended as a result of the fight that occurred backstage at All Out do not know how long their suspensions will last.

As PWMania.com was previously reported, AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, Producer Pat Buck, and Talent Relations head Christopher Daniels were all suspended by the company as a result of the fight that occurred backstage at the NOW Arena after the All Out event. Additionally, the futures of CM Punk and Producer Ace Steel are currently unknown. According to what has been reported, full punishments are anticipated to be handed down once the investigation into the incident that was conducted by a third party has been concluded.

There has been no word on the length of the suspensions, and there is good reason for that; those who have been suspended don’t even know. This was noted in an update from Fightful Select.

It has been brought to everyone’s attention that the individuals who have been suspended do not necessarily know how long their suspensions are going to last as of right now. According to several sources within AEW, this is likely to continue to be the case until any potential legal issues have been resolved and the investigation into the incident has come to a close.

This week, Omega, Daniels, and Nakazawa are all in Japan to promote the AEW Fight Forever video game at the Tokyo Game Show convention, which is taking place this week. It has been said that they had already planned to take the week off from AEW programming in order to go on their trip to Japan before the All Out incident took place.

According to a report that was broadcast on Wrestling Observer Radio, legal action is anticipated to be taken if anyone should lose their job as a result of the All Out incident. There have been a lot of rumours floating around about Punk and Steel possibly being released once the investigation has been wrapped up, but as of right now, nothing has been confirmed.

