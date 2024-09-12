Backstage News On AEW Talks With FOX For New TV Show

According to reports, AEW will have a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as a new television partner.

As previously reported, AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery’s new television deal is now considered a “done deal” following months of negotiations. The existing agreement expires at the end of the year.

AEW is rumored to be in talks with FOX about airing a one-hour show called Shockwave, which they have filed a trademark for, on FS1.While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that AEW is still in discussions with FOX about airing a one-hour show on FS1.

Meltzer stated, “The FOX deal is not done. I know a lot of people have been talking about the idea on the FOX network. I do not know, but I would very strongly suspect it will not be on the FOX Network. It would probably be another station. You know, whether it FS1, whether it’s a different station, whether it’s streaming component, I don’t know, and it’s not, and I don’t believe it’s a done deal either. I think it’s something that they’re working on, although as far as the Shockwave thing, they did trademark the name of Shockwave. So they have to be pretty darn close to a deal to go and actually go to the length of trademarking the name.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)