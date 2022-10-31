Backstage News on AEW Taping TV Segments Ahead of Schedule

According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW has been getting creative with their travel and segments.

While this isn’t a new practice, AEW has regularly practiced filming segments for talent to air the following week when they won’t be wrestling at the following week’s tapings. This is done to save money on travel and to make it easier for talent to avoid flying into a city for two days only to do one-minute backstage segments.

The Hardys and The Young Bucks did it earlier this year, but last week’s segment with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland during the Dynamite from Cincinnati was actually filmed in Toronto the week before.

Furthermore, this method is used on a regular basis by AEW World Trios Champion PAC as he travels back and forth to the UK.