Backstage News on AEW & WBD, Rumor Killer on Dynamite Going to One Hour

The working relationship that AEW has with their TV partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, is being discussed in greater detail as new information comes to light.

AEW still has a significant amount of time left on their contract with WBD, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW programming in its current form “makes no negative waves” and overall holds up their end of the deal quite well, especially when it comes to the ratings. The report also notes that AEW programming in its current form holds up their end of the deal quite well.

Officials from both AEW and WBD have expressed their satisfaction with the most recent promotions for Shark Week and House of the Dragon. Those are the two properties that WBD considers to be the most valuable at the moment, and there was a significant amount of faith placed in AEW to take care of them.

A WBD source stated that they were completely unaware of the rumor on Dynamite possibly being cut down to one hour, while AEW officials were aware that the rumor was making the rounds, but both sides assured that there was no truth to the rumor. Regarding rumors on potential changes to AEW programming, including one rumor on Dynamite possibly being cut down to one hour, both sides assured that there was no truth to the speculation.

Due to the fact that AEW and WBD get together quite frequently to talk about AEW programming, it was emphasized that the idea that these two have a adversarial relationship is not accurate.

It was reported earlier today by the Wrestling Observer that recent communication between AEW and WBD resulted in WBD’s request that AEW reduce the amount of adult language used in their broadcasts. AEW sources noted in an update that they believe that this was a quote taken out of context from the mandatory talent meeting on Wednesday regarding promos and talents going into business for themselves. The point of making this statement was to highlight that they could get in trouble with WBD if they “fly too close to the sun,” but according to what has been heard, this was not an official edict from the network.