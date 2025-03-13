Backstage News On AEW Weighing Plans To Unify Two Championships

According to Fightful Select, AEW has been discussing the potential unification of Kazuchika Okada’s AEW Continental Championship and Kenny Omega’s newly won AEW International Championship for months. These talks have reportedly intensified following Omega’s victory at AEW Revolution.

It remains uncertain how AEW would execute the unification—whether the titles will merge into one, be carried together, or rebranded under a new name.

There is no official confirmation on whether Okada and Omega are directly involved in these discussions. However, sources within AEW suggest that this is a likely creative direction moving forward.

With two of AEW’s biggest stars holding gold, a title unification match could lead to a major showdown between two of the most celebrated wrestlers in modern history. Further updates are expected as AEW finalizes its plans.