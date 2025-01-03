Backstage News On AEW World Title Match Taking Place At Maximum Carnage

As PWMania.com previously reported, the Maximum Carnage AEW Dynamite special, which will take place in two weeks, will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against the Casino Gauntlet Match winner.

According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery made it perfectly clear to AEW that the January 15th episode needed to be an important show for advertising purposes and that is the main reason why the World Title Match is taking place on the show was given the “Maximum Carnage” branding.

AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on TBS and simulcast on Max.