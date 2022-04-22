Backstage News On AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and Daniel Garcia

– In regards to the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that most of the matches are expected to be AEW vs. NJPW but the card format is not “locked in stone.” Meltzer added that there could end up being tag matches with AEW and NJPW stars on the same team.

– According to Dave Meltzer, there was initially talk of having Daniel Garcia join the Blackpool Combat Club. However, Chris Jericho had “personally picked” Garcia to join the Jericho Appreciation Society instead.