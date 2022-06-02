Backstage News on AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Possible IWGP Title Match

As seen on the June 1st, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, NJPW’s Hiroshi Tanahashi accepted AEW World Champion CM Punk’s challenge for the Forbidden Door PPV. Kazuchika Okada is expected to defend his IWGP title at the event as well.

The IWGP Title match will not be revealed until the Dynamite show on June 15th in St. Louis, 11 days before the Forbidden Door event. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com saw an exciting lineup with Punk and Tanahashi fighting for the AEW World Title, and Okada and Adam Page fighting for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. There’s no confirmation that it will occur or change. The rest of the show will most likely consist of tag matches amongst factions on each side.

Hiroshi Tanahashi tweeted the following Wednesday night:

AEW×NJPW: Forbidden Door, known as Kindan no Tobira (禁断の扉, lit. “Forbidden Door”) in Japan, will be co-produced by AEW and NJPW. It will take place on June 26, 2022, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and will be the first AEW/NJPW co-promoted event.