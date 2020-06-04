Backstage News On AEW’s Booking Of Fyter Fest

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW announced this year’s Fyter Fest will not be a single event but rather Dynamite specials on TNT on July 1 and July 8

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) have been confirmed for the show.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio Fyter Fest will be taped on July 1 and 2, so the first show is live and the second will be taped. Also, according to the report, everything from now until Fyter Fest is written out.

The event itself is being booked as a PPV with the idea to have matches run longer in length and the thought is to put together a PPV quality event on TV.