Backstage News On AEW’s Creative Direction Of Jon Moxley’s Death Riders Storyline

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley discussed the company’s “hard reset” with the Death Riders storyline in an interview with the New York Post.

Moxley stated, “Everything that has happened up until this point doesn’t matter. This is Day Zero. We begin from here, and it might not look much different right now, but it will, and things are accomplished by small incremental steps, doing little things consistently. And that is how big changes are made over periods of time.”

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer stated the following in regards to the creative direction:

“I do know that this is Moxley’s deal as far as the angle goes and [AEW President] Tony Khan was agreeable to do it. Tony Khan is still overseeing it, like everything on the television, but a lot of the ideas and verbiage is coming from Moxley.”