Backstage News on AEW’s Drug & Concussion Policies, Mental & Physical Health Assistance

According to reports, AEW has a talent playbook that contains crucial data and resources to assist with a range of potential problems.

According to anew report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, everyone has received a copy of the talent playbook. It contains details about the drug policies at AEW, their concussion procedure, hydration, and other topics.

All employees of AEW have access to a mental health resource, and the company has conducted training on topics including hydration, concussions, and techniques to preserve both physical and mental health.

The AEW wellness policy was recently highlighted by AEW President Tony Khan during the Forbidden Door media call. He affirmed the existence of a wellness program and contrasted Jon Moxley’s past year’s recuperation with Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI and rehab scenario.

“We have a wellness policy, but in the case of drinking, you have to be careful because 99% of the roster drinks responsibly and most people drink responsibly, as you see form advertisements on TV and billboards, that’s the number one thing they ask,” Khan said. “We have a wellness policy. As far as testing for alcohol after the shows, I think a lot of people drink after the show is over and I don’t have a policy about that other than we ask people to be safe and responsible.

“They are totally different things and it’s comparing apples and oranges when you mention the two things like they are the same. That’s why I handled them differently. We have a wellness policy in place and it covers these things, and that’s why we’re here to support somebody when they come to me and they say, ‘We have a problem.’ In Jon’s case, he went straight to it, jumped on it, checked himself into rehab because he had a problem. Jon [Moxley] could not be more responsible in what he did and we could not have been more supportive and there for him, I love him so much, having him back and on the pay-per-view, and looking the way he does and having his family healthy and happy. With Jeff [Hardy], it’s totally different. The way it went down is totally different and that’s why the statements and the way we handled the two things are different. In this case, I don’t think there is any comparison.”

The wellness policy of AEW is not available to the general public.