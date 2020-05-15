Backstage News On AEW’s Financial Status, Latest On Mike Tyson and AEW

– Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, AEW actually made a “very small profit” in April, Dave Meltzer is reporting.

Meltzer noted that ”with television not being taped every week, it has reduced costs, although the reduction of costs is not enough to offset the loss of the live gates from what would have been five Wednesday night shows, but the reduction does partially offset that.”

The profit was gained due to money from the TV deal with TNT, online merchandise, and cost-saving measures such as having people fly in and out once instead of multiple times to various locations.

With that being said, AEW had anticipated having a very successful April with strong attendance in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, and Houston.

– As announced on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Mike Tyson is scheduled to present the TNT Title to the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer at the Double or Nothing PPV.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that AEW got a “good deal” to have Tyson appear but, as PWMania.com previously reported, the belief is that he still wasn’t a cheap acquisition.

Meltzer noted that “the idea is getting mainstream publicity for the title, the winner and the company.”