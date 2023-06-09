Backstage News On AEW’s Loaded Dynamite Strategy For Next Week

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite performed well in the ratings, drawing 903,000 viewers and a 0.33 key demo rating while ranking #4 in the top 150 cable shows for the night against NBA Finals competition on ABC, which averaged 11.2 million viewers and a 3.43 key demo rating and dominated the night.

Last week, they drew 923,000 viewers, a 0.29 key demo rating, and ranked second on cable. Last year, the show drew 939,000 viewers with an 18-49 demo rating of 0.34.

Several matches for next week’s show include MJF vs. Adam Cole in an AEW World Title eliminator match, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending against the winner of Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Skye Blue, or Mercedes Martinez on Rampage, The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), and Sting

In the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the promotion will not face stiff competition because it will not face Vanderpump, which has been dominating the 18-49 demo chart, or playoffs from the NBA and NHL next week.

As a result, AEW is ramping up the show in order to rank first on cable in the key demo, as they did last year at this time, and pop a big rating.