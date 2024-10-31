Backstage News On AEW’s Original Plans For Bobby Lashley’s Debut

Former WWE star Bobby Lashley made his AEW debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. It occurred after Swerve Strickland wrestled Shelton Benjamin with MVP at ringside.

Following the bout, the lights went out, and Lashley made his debut with the promotion. He gave the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion a big debut.

Earlier this month, there was talk of Lashley making his debut, but that did not happen. According to Fightful Select, Lashley confronting and eventually attacking Strickland was considered, and even planned, for AEW WrestleDream.

However, due to Bryan Danielson’s loss of the World Title and the show’s memorable ending, Lashley’s was delayed. Lashley signed with AEW in September, before MVP made his debut at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite. Benjamin quickly followed.