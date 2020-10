AEW will be holding a #1 contenders tournament for the World title in the coming weeks. The tournament will feature eight men, including Kenny Omega, Wardlow, Jungle Boy, Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Rey Fenix and two others.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is to hold four quarterfinal matches on October 21 and two semifinal matches on October 28. That would then give the company a week and a half to promote the finals which will be held at Full Gear on November 7.