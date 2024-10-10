Backstage News On AEW’s Plans For Daniel Garcia

This past week’s episode of Dynamite continued AEW’s buildup to Saturday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event. The show also featured the return of one absent star who had been making headlines.

Daniel Garcia’s contract was set to expire this month, prompting strong interest from both AEW and WWE. He had not been seen since he defeated MJF at All Out. Garcia had laid out MJF after the fight.

As previously reported by Dave Meltzer, Garcia signed a new contract with AEW this week. He confirmed the news during Dynamite, where he did a promo. He concluded the segment by calling out everyone in AEW who currently holds gold.

Fightful Select reports that Garcia is being considered for major creative projects in the future. No other information was provided.