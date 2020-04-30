Backstage News On AEW’s Plans For Matt Hardy, Employees Frustrated With No Live Shows

AEW has big plans to utilize Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe gimmick in the coming weeks.

The company has a lot of plans for Hardy’s gimmick moving forward, Pwinsider is reporting. Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara in a street fight will take place on next week’s live AEW Dynamite broadcast.

As you’d expect, many people within the company are frustrated that they haven’t been able to go on the road.

The Newark, New Jersey show that was postponed was expected to have the biggest crowd and gate in company history.