Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding AEW’s recent Covid-19 outbreak:

“The feeling is still that the bubble environment is the only way to do this safely. AEW has had one outbreak, which they blame on wrestlers socializing and things like that with WWE talent because it started there.

However it happened, Lance Archer obviously didn’t get it from WWE talent. It’s more than that, there are too many ways to get it…it’s just going to be a really tense time with everything.”