Backstage News On AJ Styles Appearing On WWE RAW, Last Minute Changes Made

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the fallout from the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia was featured, with Seth Rollins defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

They did an opening segment to set up their tag team main event match with The Judgment Day, in which the babyfaces won.

After missing the past two weeks of RAW because of his filming commitments for Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, Rollins is expected to be at all future RAW events.

Styles’ appearance on the program was, according to PWInsider, a last-minute creative decision, as he had actually flown home on Sunday after returning to the United States and was not initially scheduled for RAW.

Fans have criticized WWE for having Styles, a SmackDown star, appear on RAW just weeks after the Draft. Fans also criticized WWE for using SmackDown talent in a competition to select a top champion for RAW.

While it’s unknown if this was a Vince McMahon decision, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com wrote on Monday night that “several talent have been told Vince has been making regular changes to WWE shows remotely, which they much prefer to him being backstage.”