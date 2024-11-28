Backstage News On Alexa Bliss Returning To WWE TV Following Lengthy Hiatus

Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss gave birth to Hendrix Rogue Cabrera on November 27, 2023, however she has yet to return to television. Over the summer, it was said that Bliss will not return until after the 2024 holiday season.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided an update on when Alexa would return. Johnson said, “There’s been a lot of talk about Alexa Bliss in WWE creative circles of late. As PWInsiderElite.com reported several months ago, WWE had Bliss figured in to return after the holiday season. We are told that remains the case with WWE currently working on when and how Bliss would return to storylines. The belief among those we’ve spoken with is that Bliss would likely return by Wrestlemania season, which obviously kicks off with the Royal Rumble, if not sooner.”