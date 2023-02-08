Backstage News on Alexa Bliss Taking a Break From WWE

Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking a break from WWE storylines right now.

Bliss was defeated by RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the recent WWE Royal Rumble event. Following her defeat, Bliss sat in the ring as a video of highlights from her recent run and times with Bray Wyatt, as well as scenes from a playground, played on the big screen. “Do you feel in charge?” Uncle Howdy could be heard asking.

Bliss has not been seen since The Rumble, and according to PWInsider, WWE knew going into the match with Belair that Bliss would be taking some time off after the loss.

Bliss hasn’t been backstage since the Royal Rumble, so this isn’t simply a case of WWE not using her while she’s on RAW. She is currently away due to a planned temporary break from the storylines, but no word on how long the break will last.

Bliss is not currently injured, but it’s unclear whether this break was requested by her or imposed by the storylines, but WWE knew she’d be away from the storylines following the Royal Rumble. It’s possible that WWE is taking a break from Bliss so that they can ramp up her storyline with Wyatt and Howdy for WrestleMania Season, but there’s no word on what they have in store for Bliss at WrestleMania 39.

The Bliss vs. Belair match was designed to make Belair look strong, in part because of the planned break for Bliss.