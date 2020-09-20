Backstage News On Ambulance Match At WWE Clash Of Champions

WWE has booked an Ambulance Match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view event.

Dave Meltzer reports that this type of match is almost a lock for a fluke finish. He stated that it’s not known if Orton is getting the title, but a few signs have been in place

He pointed out how there was at least talk that the planned Orton vs. Edge match at WrestleMania 37would be for the title. He added that the one thing the ambulance match does is it allows them to protect McIntyre from taking a pin while getting the title off him.