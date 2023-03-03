Backstage News On An AEW Talent Being Pulled From TV

The current AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her title this Sunday at the Revolution pay-per-view event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, against Ruby Soho and Saraya.

Who Roho will support is the main storyline of this feud. According to the storyline, Saraya and Storm are WWE outsiders who are competing against Braker and Hayter, two of AEW’s original stars. Soho has not yet chosen a side in the controversy.

Rebel is no longer being used on television alongside Baker and Hayter, according to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer wrote, “Rebel is no longer being used. We were told that with Baker and Hayter as babyfaces now that it was felt she didn’t work as part of that act at this point in time.”

It’s unclear if AEW intends to use Rebel again when the storyline ends or if they intend to keep her off television longer.