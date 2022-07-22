Backstage News on Andrade El Idolo and Debut AEW Show in Canada

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Andrade El Idolo has ankle inflammation but is anticipated to return in a few weeks.

Despite the problem, Andrade will compete in Ric Flair’s “last match” because it may be his only chance to collaborate with his father-in-law.

Andrade and Rush vs. The Lucha Brothers was scheduled by AEW President Tony Khan, according to Dave Meltzer, but it was postponed because Andrade was not given the all-clear to compete.

– AEW “has at least started work on the idea of a Canada debut in Toronto,” Meltzer said.

According to market sources, AEW might sell about 30,000 seats if the show was held at the Rogers Centre, also known as the Skydome.

