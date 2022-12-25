Backstage News on Angel and Humberto’s WWE Internal Listing, Top Dolla Update

– Angel and Humberto are still identified on the internal roster only by their first names, according to Fightful Select. Since Triple H assumed control of creative, the surnames of numerous WWE roster members have been restored.

– Top Dolla’s condition has been updated in a new report following his botched dive on last week’s WWE Smackdown. The Hit Row member, who was trying to attack the Usos during a three-way tag team match, got caught on the ropes while diving and hit his head on the apron, as was mentioned last week.

According to Fightful Select, Dolla was examined by WWE medical after the match and found to be in good health before completing the SmackDown tapings which aired this week.