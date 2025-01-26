Backstage News On Another Title Match Being Planned For WWE WrestleMania 41

According to Fightful Select, WWE is discussing a blockbuster championship match for WrestleMania 41 featuring current WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton against the legendary “Queen” Charlotte Flair. Both stars have openly expressed interest in facing each other, with Stratton often citing Flair as her inspiration for pursuing a wrestling career. Comparisons between the two have fueled speculation about a dream match for months.

Stratton has quickly risen to stardom, becoming one of WWE’s most popular talents since her main roster debut in 2024. Meanwhile, Flair has been out of action for over a year after suffering a devastating injury in a December 2023 match against Asuka, where she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. WWE recently began airing vignettes for Flair’s return on SmackDown, officially announcing her comeback at the Royal Rumble next weekend.

With WrestleMania 41 set to take place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this potential matchup could easily become one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the event, marking Flair’s return to the grand stage and solidifying Stratton’s status as a top-tier champion.