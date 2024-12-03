Backstage News On Another WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Special Taking Place In January

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock on December 14th at 8 p.m. ET from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

As previously reported by WrestleVotes, WWE intends to hold the second edition of the quarterly special on January 25th. The location or venue has yet to be determined. This will be a rapid turnaround for the NBC special, taking place a week before the Royal Rumble PLE.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, stated that WWE did not call for the speedy turnaround. Instead, NBCU determines when the quarterly specials will take place.

Meltzer stated, “Yeah, it’d be January 25. So that date’s been out there for a while, but, you know, WWE did confirm it to me. So yeah, that’s the date. It’s the Saturday before the Royal Rumble. So they’re going to be doing Saturday Night’s Main Events from 8 to 10 on NBC. And it’s going to be four times a year, which was from the original release. And I guess the idea is one every quarter at some point during a three-month period. So that’s the date NBC wanted. And, you know, people are going like, Why would you do it right before, you know, have to promote that and the Royal Rumble at the same time? And it’s like the deal is that when they get the date from NBC, that is the date they run. They do not run NBC. NBC is the one who makes the choice. They’re the higher power in this, in this one.”