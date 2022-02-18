Backstage News On Asuka and Update On WWE WrestleMania 38 Ticket Sales

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka was discussed internally for the 2022 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match but the company felt that Asuka wasn’t physically ready yet.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com had an update on Asuka’s return:

“We are told the hope is she will return from shoulder surgery by the end of the month but that’s not 100% as it’s all about when she will be cleared and slid back into storylines.”

– In an update on Wrestlemania 38 ticket sales, a count earlier this week via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com had Night 1 at 52,598 tickets distributed and Night 2 at 53,199 tickets distributed. On Monday, WWE had a two-for-one Wrestlemania tickets sale for Valentine’s Day.