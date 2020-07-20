Backstage News On Asuka vs. Sasha Banks From Extreme Rules

Vince McMahon reportedly made a last minute change on the day of The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, leading to the controversial finish between Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. There is no word on why the change was made but the original plan was for Asuka to defeat Banks, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

As reported before on PWMania, the match ended controversy as Asuka accidentally hit the referee with mist. Bayley then took his shirt and counted a winning pin for Banks. She presented Banks with the championship and they left together, without an official announcement by WWE.

Banks and Bayley have promised to explain what happened when they celebrate their wins tonight on Raw. WWE still lists Asuka as the Raw Women’s Champion.