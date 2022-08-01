Backstage News on Attendance For WWE SummerSlam 2022

At the WWE SummerSlam, Glenn “Kane” Jacobs made an appearance and revealed there were 48,449 people in attendance. The hard camera side of the stadium was tarped off, and WWE only used half of it.

WWE distributed 40,117 tickets for the event, according to WrestleTix. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there was a big walk-up for WWE on Saturday when fans came to the stadium to purchase tickets.

According to fans seated across from the hard camera, throughout the first hour of the performance, they could see production staff removing tarps from the stadium’s opposite side (where the camera was pointed) to make room for seating as soon as fans began coming over to that area to sit.

Before the start of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Johnson added, the box office was still open.